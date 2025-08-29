Xi Focus: Carrying forward Shanghai Spirit with renewed vitality

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will host the largest-ever summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from Sunday to Monday in the northern port city of Tianjin.

President Xi Jinping will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO as well as the "SCO Plus" Meeting, delivering keynote speeches with a focus on deepening cooperation within the organization and strengthening its role in global governance.

Founded in Shanghai in 2001, the SCO has adhered to the Shanghai Spirit -- a set of principles centered on mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development.

Xi has attended every SCO summit since taking over the helm of China, putting forward key initiatives and promoting joint efforts that have kept the Shanghai Spirit vibrant in today's global landscape.

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2025, shows a banner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 on an overpass in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

CHAMPIONING THE SHANGHAI SPIRIT

Chairing the SCO summit for the first time in Qingdao in June 2018, Xi reviewed the organization's development and achievements and emphasized that the Shanghai Spirit serves as a shared asset for all member states.

"The Shanghai Spirit, transcending outdated concepts such as the clash of civilizations, Cold War mentality, and zero-sum mindset, has opened a new chapter in international relations and won growing recognition from the global community," Xi said.

At each SCO summit since 2013, Xi has underscored the profound relevance of the Shanghai Spirit while continually enriching and expanding its meaning.

Guided by this philosophy, the SCO has pioneered a new model of regional cooperation that brings together nations with diverse social systems and development paths.

This partnership advocates non-alignment, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, offering a model for a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation.

Owing to the practice of these principles, the SCO has been growing steadily, exuding robust vitality. What began in 2001 with six member states -- China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- has since expanded to include India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.

Comprising these 10 member states, two observer states and 14 dialogue partners spanning Asia, Europe and Africa, the SCO boasts a 26-nation "big family." It is now the world's largest regional international organization by both geographical area and population.

"The increasing number of countries seeking to join the SCO family reflects the broad appeal of its principles and strong confidence in its future," Xi had said.

He emphasized that as the organization continues to grow, it stands ready to collaborate with all progressive forces around the world in contributing to global peace, promoting international development and upholding the international order.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025, shows a light show along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

DEEPENING PRACTICAL COOPERATION

The SCO was established initially to address shared security challenges. Over time, it has remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering a peaceful and stable environment that supports the development of all its member states.

Since assuming the SCO rotating presidency last July, China has facilitated several key events, including meetings of the SCO Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, and of leading officials of border defense authorities, and a joint anti-terrorism exercise.

Just over a month ago, the SCO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs convened in Tianjin, where member states agreed to accelerate the establishment of four security centers dedicated to addressing issues including security threats and challenges, and drug offenses.

Guided by Xi and leaders of other SCO member states, practical cooperation among SCO countries in economic domains has intensified. The alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative and development strategies of various sides has been accelerated, exemplified by projects such as the China-Belarus Industrial Park and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, alongside cooperation in emerging fields like cross-border e-commerce, artificial intelligence and big data.

Expanded cooperation in various areas has yielded tangible results. Official statistics show that trade between China and other SCO countries reached a record 890 billion U.S. dollars in 2024.

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows the "Great Stone", an industrial park 25km away from Minsk, capital of Belarus. (Industrial Park Development Company CJSC/Handout via Xinhua)

Xi has also consistently championed cultural and educational exchanges within the SCO. In Kazakhstan, Chinese experts are collaborating with local archaeologists for the preservation of the ancient site of Rakhat; in Egypt, engineering students at Ain Shams University gain practical experience through training at a Luban Workshop.

Additional initiatives -- such as vocational skills competitions, snow football matches and youth camps -- have further strengthened people-to-people bonds across the region.

BUILDING COMMUNITY WITH SHARED FUTURE FOR HUMANITY

Xi has made use of the SCO events as a platform to call for fairness and justice in global affairs.

"We firmly oppose hegemonic, high-handed and bullying acts, and promote a more equal and balanced multipolar world," Xi told foreign ministers and heads of permanent bodies of the SCO in Beijing in July.

He opposed the notion that acting from a so-called "position of strength" is the way to handle international affairs, rejected moves that undermine the international order and stoke confrontation and division under the pretext of "rules," and advocated equal rights, equal opportunities and fair rules for all.

A series of outcome documents of the SCO summit in Astana last year echoed Xi's vision, calling for solidarity, cooperation and justice rather than division, confrontation, and hegemonism.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the founding of the United Nations. Yet, the world today is confronted with unilateralism, bullying and the resurgence of power politics.

In view of this critical juncture, Xi has on multiple occasions underscored China's commitment to promoting the correct historical perspective on World War II, deepening coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the UN and SCO frameworks, and jointly safeguarding international fairness and justice.

This reflects the shared aspiration of the SCO member states, spelled out in an April statement voicing support for an open world economy and a WTO-centered multilateral trading system, a clear rebuke to unilateral tariffs and protectionism.

Attendees of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Forum on Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development visit an innovation center of seed industry in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Sharing a natural bond with the Global South, whose collective rise has become an undeniable trend, the SCO is increasingly seen as an indispensable force in the global governance system.

Given the current global landscape marked by rapid and irreversible changes, the proactive stance of the SCO in international affairs is unquestionably highly sought after, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Astana Summit last year.

At the same event, Xi called for the SCO to contribute to eliminating what he described as the world's deficits in peace, development, security and governance.

As this year's SCO summit is around the corner, China is expected to cap its term as rotating chair with key outcomes. Guided by Xi and leaders of other SCO member states, the upcoming summit is set to chart a clear course for the organization's future and advance the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

