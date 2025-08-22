Xi leaves Xizang after attending region's 60th founding anniversary celebrations

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to the crowds gathering at the airport to see him off in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday left Xizang after attending celebrations for the autonomous region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

LHASA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday left Xizang after attending celebrations for the autonomous region's 60th founding anniversary.

As Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was leaving Xizang, crowds lined the streets and gathered at the airport to see him off.

Instructed by Xi, a central delegation with Wang Huning as the leader will visit and convey greetings to people of all ethnic groups and from all sectors of society in Xizang from Thursday to Saturday.

Xi's entourage, including senior official Cai Qi, returned by the same flight.

