Xi attends gathering marking Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary
(People's Daily App) 14:04, August 21, 2025
President Xi Jinping attends a grand gathering at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, capital of Xizang Autonomous Region, to mark the region's 60th founding anniversary. Xi joins around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in the celebration.
