Xi attends grand gathering to celebrate Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 13:11, August 21, 2025

LHASA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a grand gathering on Thursday at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, capital of Xizang Autonomous Region, to mark the region's 60th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in the celebration.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and head of the central delegation, attended the event and delivered a speech. Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, was also present at the gathering. Both Wang and Cai are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The gathering commenced at 10 a.m., with all attendees standing to sing the national anthem. The bright five-starred red flag was hoisted solemnly at the site.

A congratulatory message from the CPC Central Committee, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the State Council, the CPPCC National Committee, and the Central Military Commission was read out.

Wang then presented a plaque bearing Xi's inscription, "Jointly building a community for the Chinese nation, writing a new chapter for a beautiful Xizang," as a congratulatory gift.

The founding of Xizang Autonomous Region in September 1965 marked an epoch-making event, Wang noted. Over the past six decades, Xizang has made significant strides in economic and social development, fully demonstrating the strong leadership of the CPC and the clear political strength of China's socialist system.

He emphasized that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xizang has entered its best period of development and made the most substantial progress, with people of all ethnic groups benefiting more than ever before.

Wang called for renewed efforts to foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and advance the four main tasks for governing Xizang: ensuring stability, facilitating development, protecting eco-environment, and strengthening frontiers.

The ceremony concluded with a vibrant mass parade in an auspicious and festive atmosphere. Xi and other leaders waved to the crowds.

Amid the passionate melody of "Ode to the Motherland," doves soared into the sky, colorful balloons floated upwards, and thunderous applause and cheers erupted, marking the successful conclusion of the celebrations.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)