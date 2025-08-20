Xi arrives in Lhasa for celebrations of 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region

Xinhua) 16:33, August 20, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, steps out of the cabin and waves to people upon his arrival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

LHASA, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation received a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper.

Around noon, Xi's plane landed at Lhasa Konggar International Airport, greeted by a cheering crowd. Xi stepped out of the cabin and waved to the people.

Xi walked down the airstairs and was presented with a hada -- a scarf-like white silk used by people in Xizang for respect and blessings. Dressed in festive attire, people from different ethnic groups waved red flags and flower bouquets, dancing to joyful rhythms.

Crowds lined the streets to welcome the convoy. Xi opened the car window and waved to the people.

Xi is accompanied by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the central delegation, as well as Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Both Wang and Cai are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is presented with chema and highland barley wine upon his arrival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to people upon his arrival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to people upon his arrival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to people upon his arrival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to people upon his arrival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, opens the car window and waves to people in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xizang at the airport and in Lhasa's city proper, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Lhasa, capital of Xizang, on Wednesday to attend activities in celebration of the region's 60th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)