Book on Xi's views on strengthening, revitalizing armed forces published

Xinhua) 08:03, August 19, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The fourth volume of a compilation of Xi Jinping's views on strengthening and revitalizing the Chinese armed forces has been published, according to an official statement.

The Central Military Commission recently issued a circular, calling on the entire armed forces to earnestly organize the study and use of the book.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)