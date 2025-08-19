Home>>
Book on Xi's views on strengthening, revitalizing armed forces published
(Xinhua) 08:03, August 19, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The fourth volume of a compilation of Xi Jinping's views on strengthening and revitalizing the Chinese armed forces has been published, according to an official statement.
The Central Military Commission recently issued a circular, calling on the entire armed forces to earnestly organize the study and use of the book.
