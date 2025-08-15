Xi's article on promoting healthy, high-quality development of private sector to be published

Xinhua) 16:05, August 15, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on promoting the healthy and high-quality development of the country's private sector will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

