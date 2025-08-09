Xi says China will continue to promote peace talks in Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 09:07, August 09, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will remain consistent in its position on the Ukraine crisis and continue to promote peace talks no matter how the situation evolves.

Saying that complex problems have no simple solutions, Xi elaborated on China's principles and position in his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said that the Chinese side is glad to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations and promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

For his part, Putin briefed Xi on Russia's views on the current situation of the Ukraine crisis and the recent contact and communication between Russia and the United States.

He said that Russia highly appreciates the constructive role China has been playing in the political settlement of the crisis, adding that the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between Russia and China will not change under any circumstances.

Russia stands ready to maintain close communication with China, said Putin.

The two heads of state spoke highly of the high-level political mutual trust and strategic coordination between China and Russia, and agreed to work together to promote a greater development of China-Russia relations.

The two leaders vowed to make concerted efforts in preparation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit so as to make it a summit of friendship, unity and fruitful results, and jointly promote the high-quality development of the SCO.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)