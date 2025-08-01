Xi signs order to commend military units, individuals

Xinhua) 08:05, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to award citations for merit to two military units and five individuals.

An office of Troop 63920 of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was honored with a first-class citation for merit, while Ding Yang from Troop 92853 of the PLA received a first-class citation for merit in defense-related science and technology.

Troop 96712 of the PLA was awarded a second-class citation for merit.

Wang Haidou from the former Army Academy of Armored Forces, Gao Yuqi from the Army Medical University, Yang Zichun from the Naval University of Engineering, and Chen Wei from the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, were honored with third-class citations for merit in defense-related science and technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)