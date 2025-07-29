Xi urges all-out efforts to safeguard people's lives amid floods

Xinhua) 08:00, July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property in the fight against floods and geological disasters caused by heavy rainfalls that are currently affecting some parts of China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has made an important instruction regarding flood control and disaster relief work.

All-out search and rescue must be conducted for those missing or trapped, Xi said, stressing that residents in flood-threatened areas must be promptly relocated and resettled to minimize casualties.

He also urged authorities to plan for worst-case and extreme scenarios, clarify responsibilities, implement flood control measures meticulously, closely monitor and reinforce vulnerable and critical areas, and allocate rescuers and supplies based on scientific assessment.

"Emergency response must be activated and carried out at the earliest possible moment to fully protect people's lives and property," he said.

Recently, continuous heavy rainfalls have occurred in eastern, northern and northeastern regions of China, triggering floods and geological disasters and causing heavy casualties in Beijing, Hebei, Jilin and Shandong.

In his instruction, Premier Li Qiang has urged national flood control authorities to help local governments strengthen response.

Li, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, called for reinforcing extreme weather monitoring, strengthening the inspection and assessment of embankments for rivers and reservoirs, and enhancing the identification of urban waterlogging risks.

