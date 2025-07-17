Study book on Xi's thoughts on ethnic work published in ethnic languages

Xinhua) 11:08, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A study book on the thoughts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on strengthening and improving ethnic work, has been published in five ethnic minority languages.

The book, compiled by the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee and the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, was translated into Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazakh and Korean.

The books are available across the country.

