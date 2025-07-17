Collection of Xi's articles on education, other two books published in Hong Kong

The books "On Education," "Outline for Studying Xi Jinping Thought on Culture," and "Xi Jinping among the People: Moments in Focus" in traditional Chinese characters are pictured at a book launch event in Hong Kong, south China, July 16, 2025. A collection of articles on education by Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with two other books featuring his thoughts and stories -- all in traditional Chinese characters -- debuted on Wednesday at the opening of the Hong Kong Book Fair. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A collection of articles on education by Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with two other books featuring his thoughts and stories -- all in traditional Chinese characters -- debuted on Wednesday at the opening of the Hong Kong Book Fair.

The books -- "On Education," "Outline for Studying Xi Jinping Thought on Culture," and "Xi Jinping among the People: Moments in Focus," were published by Hong Kong-based Sino United Publishing (Holdings) Limited to help readers in Hong Kong and Macao gain a better understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and enhance their sense of national and cultural identities.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended the book launch event.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attends the book launch event in Hong Kong, south China, July 16, 2025. A collection of articles on education by Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with two other books featuring his thoughts and stories -- all in traditional Chinese characters -- debuted on Wednesday at the opening of the Hong Kong Book Fair. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

