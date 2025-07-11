Xi calls for creating more fine cinematic works

Xinhua) 14:05, July 11, 2025

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on people working in the country's film industry to create more fine cinematic works that reflect the spirit of the times and express the people's aspirations.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent reply letter to eight veteran Chinese film artists, including 97-year-old famed actress Tian Hua.

In his reply, Xi said that reading the letter from the artists reminded him of the classic films they had participated, which are widely known and cherished by the public.

Xi expressed the hope that the artists would continue to set an example in upholding virtue and pursuing artistic excellence.

He encouraged them to inspire the broader film community to strengthen cultural confidence, stay rooted in real life, and make new contributions to the prosperity of arts and the building of a culturally strong nation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)