Xi, Bolivian president exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:10, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bolivian President Luis Arce exchanged congratulations on the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations on Wednesday.

Noting that China and Bolivia are good friends and good brothers, Xi said that over the 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Bolivia relations have withstood the test of changing international circumstances and have always maintained a sound momentum for growth.

The two sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, he said, adding that the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and the friendship has taken deeper roots in the hearts of the two peoples.

Xi recalled that he had a fruitful meeting with Arce last November during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, which charted the course for the future development of China-Bolivia relations.

He said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bolivia relations and is willing to work with the Bolivian president to carry forward the traditional friendship, elevate the China-Bolivia strategic partnership to new heights, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

For his part, Arce noted that over the past 40 years, Bolivia and China have established a solid bilateral relationship based on mutual respect and friendly cooperation.

The Bolivian side highly commends China's support and assistance in areas such as infrastructure, technology, energy and healthcare, and applauds China's leadership in uniting the Global South, promoting China-Latin America cooperation and working toward a more just, equitable and inclusive international order, he said.

Bolivia is willing to continue deepening the brotherly friendship between the two peoples, he added.

