Xi's article on unswervingly advancing high-standard opening-up to be published

Xinhua) 16:45, July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on unswervingly advancing high-standard opening-up will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

