Home>>
Xi's article on unswervingly advancing high-standard opening-up to be published
(Xinhua) 16:45, July 15, 2025
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on unswervingly advancing high-standard opening-up will be published on Wednesday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi addresses Central Urban Work Conference, listing priorities for urban development
- Intl experts hail China's commitment to dialogue
- Xi congratulates Jennifer Simons on election as Surinamese president
- Xi calls for creating more fine cinematic works
- Xi calls for global dialogue, cooperation network among civilizations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.