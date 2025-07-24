Home>>
Xi meets European Council president, European Commission president in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:17, July 24, 2025
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday.
Photos
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
