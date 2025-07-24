Languages

Archive

Home>>

Xi meets European Council president, European Commission president in Beijing

(Xinhua) 11:17, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday. 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories