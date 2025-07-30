Xi sends message to World Youth Conference for Peace

Xinhua) 08:01, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to the World Youth Conference for Peace that was held here on Tuesday.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Xi said in the message that the Chinese people, together with people around the world, completely defeated fascism and secured a hard-won peace through bloody battles 80 years ago.

Xi stressed that the future of peace lies with the youth, voicing the hope that young friends from all countries will take this event as an opportunity to exchange ideas, enhance mutual understanding and build friendships.

Xi encouraged them to champion the vision of peace, and contribute to peaceful development and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

With the theme of "Together for Peace," the conference was co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the All-China Youth Federation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)