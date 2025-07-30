Fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" published

Xinhua) 10:27, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been published by Foreign Languages Press in both Chinese and English and is now available at home and abroad, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

Four volumes of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" had been published in multiple languages since 2014.

The latest volume contains a compilation of 91 pieces of spoken and written works of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, from May 27, 2022 to Dec. 20, 2024, along with 41 photographs taken during this period of time. It is divided into 18 sections by topic.

The book vividly documents how the CPC Central Committee, with Xi at its core, has taken solid steps toward building a modern socialist country in all respects amid a challenging international landscape and demanding domestic reform and development tasks, the statement said.

Its publication is of great significance in helping CPC members, officials and the public further understand and apply Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and in enabling the international community to stay informed of the thought's latest developments and work together in building a community with a shared future for humanity, the statement added.

