Xi signs order to unveil flag patterns of four PLA branches

Xinhua) 08:02, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order to unveil the flag patterns of four branches of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), namely the aerospace force, cyberspace force, information support force and joint logistics support force.

On the occasion of China's Army Day that falls on Aug. 1, Xi extended festive greetings to service personnel of the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force, civilian personnel posted in the military, and members of reserve forces and militia.

The release of the branch flags marks the establishment of a military flag system of the people's army in the new era, comprising the PLA flag, the flags of the army, navy, air force and rocket force, as well as the flags of the aerospace force, cyberspace force, information support force and joint logistics support force.

The branch flags will be put into official use starting Aug. 1.

The CMC has issued a decision to adjust the current trial regulations on the administration of military flags, revising provisions on the types and usage of military flags to standardize their management and safeguard their dignity through legal measures, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)