Xi urges studying, absorbing netizens' opinions in formulating 15th Five-Year Plan

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to study and absorb netizens' opinions in formulating the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), following an online campaign to seek netizens' opinions on the plan.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction.

The online campaign lasted from May 20 to June 20 to seek public input for the 15th Five-Year Plan, gathering more than 3.11 million suggestions.

Xi said the campaign has seen active participation and wide coverage, serving as a vivid example of whole-process people's democracy.

Noting that the public has put forward many valuable opinions and suggestions, Xi called on relevant departments to thoroughly study and integrate them into the plan.

He called on Party committees and governments at all levels to learn more about people's lives, hear their views and gather their ideas extensively to meet their aspirations for a better life.

First launched in the 1950s, five-year plans serve as key strategic documents that guide China's medium- and long-term development. They outline national goals, major tasks and policy directions across various sectors for each five-year period.

