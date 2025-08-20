Xi to review troop formations lining up along Chang'an Avenue during V-Day parade

Xinhua) 11:10, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Troops participating in the upcoming V-Day parade will line up in formations along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, and they will be reviewed by President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

A total of 45 formations and echelons will be involved in the grand parade, which will last for approximately 70 minutes, said Wu Zeke, a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, at a press conference on Wednesday to outline preparations for the parade on Sept. 3.

During the parade march-past, airborne flag-guarding echelons, foot formations, battle flag formations, armament columns and aerial echelons will pass through or fly across Tian'anmen Square in order, according to Wu.

Currently, all parade preparations have been basically completed, the military officer said.

