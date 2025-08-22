60 years of progress marked

President Xi Jinping joined around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in a grand gathering on Thursday at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the Xizang autonomous region.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived in the regional capital on Wednesday with a central delegation to attend the festivities.

It was the first time in the history of the Party and the country that a leader attended such an event in the capacities of general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the CMC.

The gathering commenced at 10 am, with all attendees standing to sing the national anthem. The bright five-starred national flag was hoisted solemnly at the site.

A congratulatory message from the CPC Central Committee, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the State Council, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee and the CMC was read out.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee and head of the central delegation, then presented a plaque bearing Xi's inscription, "Jointly building a community for the Chinese nation, writing a new chapter for a beautiful Xizang," as a congratulatory gift.

Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, was also present at the gathering.

Addressing the event, Wang said the founding of the Xizang autonomous region in September 1965 marked an epoch-making event.

Over the past six decades, Xizang has made significant strides in economic and social development, fully demonstrating the strong leadership of the CPC and the clear political strength of China's socialist system, he said.

Wang said that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xizang has entered its best period of development and made the most substantial progress, with people of all ethnic groups benefiting more than ever before.

He emphasized that Xizang is an inalienable part of China, and its affairs are purely China's internal affairs, which brook no interference from external forces.

Any attempt to split the motherland and undermine Xizang's stability is doomed to fail, he said.

Wang also called for efforts to consolidate and develop ethnic solidarity, promote high-quality socioeconomic development, and continuously improve people's well-being to advance common prosperity in Xizang.

Drolma Renzin, a 73-year-old Lhasa resident, gave a speech as a representative of the local people, saying that she still remembered how the news of the autonomous region's founding spread swiftly across the plateau.

"Sixty years may be just a fleeting moment in the long river of history, but for the people of Xizang, it has been an epic of endeavor and transformation," she said.

The ceremony concluded with a vibrant mass parade in an auspicious and festive atmosphere with music and dance. Twenty-six formations of floats, including seven representing Xizang's seven prefecture-level cities, and performers marched past in colorful costumes, expressing joy over their new lives and gratitude to the Party and the country. Xi and other leaders waved to the crowds.

When the float from Shigatse passed, performers in traditional attire moved in the bold and vigorous steps of Gyashe, a traditional Tibetan dance, to the beat of drums and music, showcasing the unity and vitality of people living at the foot of Qomolangma, known as Mount Everest in the West.

The audience waved their flags to cheer and show support for the prefecture, which had endured a magnitude 6.8 earthquake earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in Zingkar village of Dingri county, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents watched the celebration from their new homes. Last week, the village, with 126 households, completed its resettlement with government support.

"With the care of General Secretary Xi and help from the Party and government, all of our villagers have moved into new houses," said Nyima Tsering, the village head.

"From here on, we will continue to build a better life with our own hands under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee."

Xi left Xizang after attending the founding anniversary celebrations.

Following Xi's instructions, the central delegation headed by Wang Huning will visit various parts of Xizang from Thursday to Saturday to extend greetings and support to people of all ethnic groups and sectors.

Xi's entourage, including senior official Cai Qi, returned on the same flight.

