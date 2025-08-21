Streets of Lhasa adorned with lanterns, decorations to celebrate 60th founding anniv. of Xizang Autonomous Region
This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows decorations on a street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The streets of Lhasa are adorned with lanterns and decorations in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows decorations on a street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The streets of Lhasa are adorned with lanterns and decorations in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows a street view in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The streets of Lhasa are adorned with lanterns and decorations in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows a street view in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The streets of Lhasa are adorned with lanterns and decorations in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
A child poses for photos at a floral installation in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2025. The streets of Lhasa are adorned with lanterns and decorations in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows decorations on a street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The streets of Lhasa are adorned with lanterns and decorations in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows a street view in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The streets of Lhasa are adorned with lanterns and decorations in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Photos
Related Stories
- CGTN Poll: Chinese modernization drives Xizang's leaping development
- Xizang strides toward modernization
- Gala held in Lhasa to mark 60th founding anniv. of Xizang Autonomous Region
- Xi urges concerted efforts for modernization when meeting representatives from across Xizang
- Xi attends gala marking 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.