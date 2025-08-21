Streets of Lhasa adorned with lanterns, decorations to celebrate 60th founding anniv. of Xizang Autonomous Region

Xinhua) 11:03, August 21, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows decorations on a street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The streets of Lhasa are adorned with lanterns and decorations in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

