Full coverage of radio, television enriches villagers' lives in Xizang

Xinhua) 13:34, August 21, 2025

LHASA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- For 73-year-old Yangjen Drolkar, the evolution of radio and television has turned quiet evenings of static into vibrant screens brimming with Tibetan-language programs and classic dramas.

This month, her connection to the wider world became even clearer with the gift of a high-definition set-top box, bringing the stories of her culture to life like never before. "Forty years ago, TV programs were scarce, and signals were weak. Now, we have Tibetan-language channels and classic dramas," Yangjen Drolkar said.

On Aug. 8, the radio and television bureau of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region launched a public service initiative, announcing that local governments would purchase cable TV public service packages, with free access to no less than 60 TV channels and 10 radio programs, for 13,000 low-income households, families with disabled members, and veterans.

According to Qe Jamtai, an official with the bureau, all villages in the region now have radio and TV coverage, with over 70 percent of rural and pastoral households relying on satellite TV in remote high-altitude areas.

He noted that radio and television remain key for weather alerts and the dissemination of agricultural technology in the region, while internet use is largely limited to younger generations for online shopping and social networking -- though 5G now reaches all townships and 70 percent of villages.

Given the region's vast, sparsely populated terrain, averaging over 4,000 meters in altitude and featuring mountains, valleys, and glaciers, satellite TV proves far more cost-effective than fiber-optic infrastructure, he explained.

Over the past six decades -- since the establishment of the region -- its radio and television industry, which began in 1953 with the founding of the Lhasa cable broadcasting station, has expanded from humble beginnings to remarkable achievements.

When the region was founded in 1965, the central government donated 2,200 radios to each township and military company stationed in Xizang. With broadcasting stations set up by local governments, schools and factories, as well as privately purchased radios, the region's broadcasting network became fully operational.

Statistics from the bureau show that over the past six decades, radio coverage in the region has expanded from 12 percent to 99.54 percent, while television coverage has grown from less than 10 percent to 99.67 percent. Of the 1.38 million TV households, 638,000 rely on satellite television, primarily in rural and pastoral areas.

For six decades, radio and television have served as a vital channel for enriching the cultural lives of farmers and herders in remote areas.

China Xizang Broadcasting System's Tibetan-language channel has been airing its novel broadcast program for over 20 years, bringing compelling stories into households across the plateau.

Sonam Tashi, a former ferryman on the Yarlung Zangbo River, recalled how radio once comforted students braving winter winds: "In the 1980s, when no roads connected the riverbanks, I ferried students home every two weeks. To ease their fear of the cold wind, I played cheerful Tibetan songs on my radio."

"From bulky set-top boxes to palm-sized devices, our set-top boxes have become shrunk -- but access to information has grown exponentially," Qe Jamtai added.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)