Twenty Years of Green Progress: Blue Seas and Clean Beaches are Invaluable Assets

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Aojiao village, surrounded by the sea on three sides in Chencheng town, Dongshan county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province, has blazed a new path to prosperity by ensuring a sound ecological environment and developing five pillar industries: ocean fishing, aquaculture, seafood processing, e-commerce, and rural tourism.

This dramatic transformation demonstrates that blue seas and clean beaches, like lucid waters and lush mountains, are also invaluable assets.

The concept of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" was first put forward by Xi Jinping, then secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, during his visit to Yucun village in Anji county, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Aug. 15, 2005.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has repeatedly expounded upon the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.

However, Aojiao village's journey toward sustainable development was not without challenges. In pursuing rapid economic growth, the village initially overlooked ecological protection. During a period of accelerated nearshore aquaculture development, some farmers prioritized quantity and scale, constructing unauthorized structures along the coastline and directly discharging waste and sewage into the ocean.

Recognizing the urgent need for environmental restoration, local governments established an integrated treatment system to manage both industrial and domestic waste.

"Taking Aojiao village as an example, local officials and various departments conduct regular inspections of industrial enterprises to eliminate potential hazards," said Lin Huazhong, Party chief of the village, who is also head of the villagers' committee.

Regarding sewage treatment, each lane features waste collection facilities, with sewage pumped to the town's domestic waste treatment plant and processed through the county's unified system before meeting discharge standards.

Through dedicated efforts in pollution prevention and ecological protection, Aojiao village's ecological environment has witnessed a remarkable recovery. "This transformation has provided crucial support in reproduction of marine life and supporting our people's livelihoods," Lin said.

On Oct. 15, 2024, Xi conducted an inspection tour in Aojiao village, examining dried seafood and fishing products at the village dock while learning about the progress of local rural revitalization.

To boost rural revitalization, the village must leverage its advantages and excel in maritime development, Xi emphasized during his visit.

Residents in Aojiao village have gradually developed a new approach to harmonious coexistence with marine resources.

The village boasts 640 steel-hulled fishing boats of various sizes, generating an annual output valued at 330 million yuan (about $45.98 million). It is home to 138 advanced aquaculture farms that produced 3.7 billion yuan in value in 2024.

Seafood processing in Aojiao has evolved from basic to sophisticated operations, with 38 processing facilities, including Fujian Dongshan Haiyuan Aquatic Products Co., Ltd., which generated 500 million yuan in output in 2024. The village has 117 e-commerce businesses employing 532 technical professionals, with annual seafood product sales reaching 350 million yuan through internet platforms. It is also home to 41 B&B hotels offering over 700 beds, catering to the diverse needs of visitors.

Xi said that to advance Chinese modernization, efforts must be made to speed up rural revitalization, which should in the first place depend on industries.

Following Xi's guidance, Aojiao village's fishermen, aquaculture operators, and entrepreneurs have leveraged the village's exceptional natural gifts to establish an eco-friendly economic system integrating fishing, aquaculture, processing, e-commerce, and tourism.

"For Aojiao village, marine resources provide direct employment opportunities for villagers, while processing enterprises benefit from timely and convenient raw material supply, creating a complete industrial chain from fishing to export," said Wu Bin, production manager at Fujian Dongshan Haiyuan Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.

Wu returned to his hometown in 2013 to establish his seafood processing and sales business. "We select local swimming crabs as raw materials, processing them through washing, steaming, meat extraction, and canning procedures, followed by pasteurization to ensure quality. The final canned crab meat products are primarily exported to European, American, and Southeast Asian markets," Wu said.

Thriving by the sea, Aojiao village stands as a vivid example of how ecological preservation and industrial innovation can go hand in hand, truly embodying the that blue seas and clean beaches, like lucid waters and lush mountains, are also invaluable assets.

