Xi and his wife meet Cambodian King, Queen Mother

Xinhua) 15:13, August 26, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan meet with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi extended a warm welcome to them for visiting China again, and welcomed King Sihamoni to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi recalled his state visit to Cambodia in April and the hospitality he received from King Sihamoni and the Cambodian people.

China-Cambodia relations have withstood the tests of international vicissitudes and the two sides have forged an ironclad friendship by sharing weal and woe, which has become a precious asset for the two peoples and deserves to be cherished all the more by both sides, Xi said.

Faced with an international situation intertwined with changes and chaos, China and Cambodia should stand more firmly together, carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, accelerate the building of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Xi said China firmly supports the Cambodian people in following a development path that suits their national conditions and achieving long-term peace and stability for their country.

Sihamoni and Monineath said they are glad to visit China again and to be invited to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Chinese people have made significant contributions to maintaining world peace, which deserves to be remembered forever, they said.

Both sides talked about friendship, discussed cooperation and achieved important outcomes during President Xi's historic state visit to Cambodia in April, they said.

They said Cambodia has always viewed bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, and it is willing to carry forward traditional friendship and jointly build an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

