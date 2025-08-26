Xi meets Russian State Duma chairman

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi pointed out that China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant major-country relations in today's volatile and changing world.

Persistently promoting the high-level development of China-Russia relations is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is also the source of stability for world peace, he said.

"In May this year, I paid a state visit to Russia and attended the celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union," Xi said, noting that next week, China will hold a grand event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China and the Soviet Union, as the main battlefields of World War II in Asia and Europe, respectively, made immense national sacrifice in resisting the aggression of Japanese militarism and German Nazism, and greatly contributed to the victory of World War II, Xi said.

It is important that the two sides carry forward traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation across the board, jointly safeguard their security and development interests, Xi said.

He called on the two sides to promote solidarity with other Global South countries, commit to true multilateralism, and work for a more just and equitable international order.

Xi emphasized that cooperation between legislative bodies is an indispensable part of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

It is hoped that the two sides will actively share experience on governance and lawmaking in order to provide more robust legislative guarantees for China-Russia strategic coordination and comprehensive cooperation under the new circumstances, he said.

Volodin conveyed to President Xi the cordial greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said that under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, the Russia-China relations have seen further development and yielded fruitful outcome.

The Russian State Duma is committed to acting in line with the important consensus between the two presidents, reinforcing exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies, and working hard to make the bilateral relationship even more productive, he noted.

Volodin said that eight decades ago, people in the Soviet Union and China made great contributions to the victory over fascism. Russia will join China in celebrating this hard-won victory, honoring fallen heroes, and working for a better future, he said.

