Xi chairs meeting on ideological work, draft ethnic unity law

Xinhua) 16:35, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday held a meeting to deliberate a set of work regulations concerning the Party's ideological and political work, as well as to study a draft law on advancing ethnic unity and progress.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

