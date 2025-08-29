Home>>
Xi chairs meeting on ideological work, draft ethnic unity law
(Xinhua) 16:35, August 29, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday held a meeting to deliberate a set of work regulations concerning the Party's ideological and political work, as well as to study a draft law on advancing ethnic unity and progress.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
