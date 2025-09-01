China's summer box office nears 12 bln yuan
(Xinhua) 08:18, September 01, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's 2025 summer box office stood at over 11.96 billion yuan (around 1.68 billion U.S. dollars), surpassing last year's summer total, the China Film Administration announced on Monday.
China's summer movie season runs from June 1 through Aug. 31 and is traditionally one of the country's most lucrative film periods.
