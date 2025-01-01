Home>>
China's box office revenue totals 42.5 bln yuan in 2024
(Xinhua) 14:21, January 01, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue reached over 42.5 billion yuan (about 5.91 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, the China Film Administration said on Wednesday.
Domestic films contributed over 33.4 billion yuan, making up 78.68 percent of the total, according to the latest data. Seventy-nine movies grossed over 100 million yuan -- with 55 of them being domestic productions.
The country also added more than 4,600 new cinema screens in cities in 2024, bringing the nationwide total to 90,968.
Urban cinemas recorded over 1 billion moviegoer visits last year, the data revealed.
