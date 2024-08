China's 2024 summer box office amasses 10 billion yuan

Xinhua) 09:57, August 23, 2024

A movie goer buys tickets at a cinema in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. By early Sunday morning, the summer box office period -- June 1 to Aug. 31 -- had amassed 10 billion yuan (1.40 billion U.S. dollars), with cinema admissions totaling 243 million, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A movie goer claims tickets from a self-service machine at a cinema in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. By early Sunday morning, the summer box office period -- June 1 to Aug. 31 -- had amassed 10 billion yuan (1.40 billion U.S. dollars), with cinema admissions totaling 243 million, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A citizen walks past a movie poster at a cinema in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2024. By early Sunday morning, the summer box office period -- June 1 to Aug. 31 -- had amassed 10 billion yuan (1.40 billion U.S. dollars), with cinema admissions totaling 243 million, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A movie goer claims tickets from a self-service machine at a cinema in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2024. By early Sunday morning, the summer box office period -- June 1 to Aug. 31 -- had amassed 10 billion yuan (1.40 billion U.S. dollars), with cinema admissions totaling 243 million, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)