China's May Day holiday box office revenue surpasses 1.4 bln yuan

Xinhua) 10:05, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland during the five-day May Day holiday has surpassed 1.4 billion yuan (about 193.37 million U.S. dollars) as of Sunday noon, data from online box office tracker shows.

