Home>>
China's May Day holiday box office revenue surpasses 1.4 bln yuan
(Xinhua) 10:05, May 06, 2024
BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland during the five-day May Day holiday has surpassed 1.4 billion yuan (about 193.37 million U.S. dollars) as of Sunday noon, data from online box office tracker shows.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China witnesses increase of passenger trips on last day of May Day holiday
- Over 2,500 large-scale events held safely during China's May Day holiday
- May Day holiday travel boom highlights economic vitality
- Emerging trends for upcoming May Day holiday
- Lanzhou promotes development of night economy ahead of May Day holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.