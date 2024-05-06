China witnesses increase of passenger trips on last day of May Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:50, May 06, 2024

Passengers line up to board a train at Fuyang West Railway Station in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 5, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at the waiting hall of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, on May 5, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the five-day May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Passengers board a train at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, on May 5, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

A passenger walks through a ticket barrier at the arrival hall of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, on May 5, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the five-day May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows passengers going through ticket barriers at Hengyang East Station in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Passengers are pictured at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 5, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Passengers board a train at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 5, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at the waiting hall of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, on May 5, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the five-day May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

