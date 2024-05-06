Over 2,500 large-scale events held safely during China's May Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:31, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, a total of 2,575 large-scale events were held in a safe and orderly manner across China during the country's five-day May Day holiday starting from Wednesday, said the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

On a year-on-year basis, the amount of criminal offences and public security issues handled by the police during the holiday declined by 3.6 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively, according to the MPS.

During this period, public security authorities nationwide dispatched a total of 2.72 million personnel to conduct patrol missions, while immigration management departments handled approximately 6.73 million border entry and exit trips, ensuring the security of public areas and borders.

