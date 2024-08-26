China's summer box office revenue exceeds 11 billion yuan

Xinhua) 08:26, August 26, 2024

A movie goer buys tickets at a cinema in Beijing, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's 2024 summer box office revenue has reached 11.1 billion yuan (about 1.56 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with domestic comedy "Successor" at the top of the revenue chart.

Summer is one of the most lucrative box office seasons. Since June 1, about 271 million movie tickets have been sold across the country, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.

Blockbuster "Successor" has pocketed around 3.2 billion yuan in box office revenue since it was released on July 16, accounting for nearly 29 percent of total summer box office revenue.

Starring the acclaimed comedic duo of Shen Teng and Ma Li, the film tells the story of a wealthy couple who create a challenging environment for their son to spur his personal growth, prompting some reflections concerning contemporary parent-child relationships.

"Successor" was followed by Sam Quah's latest crime thriller "A Place Called Silence," which has generated over 1.3 billion yuan during the summer movie-going season. This film explores the topic of campus bullying, a significant societal concern that has sparked heated discussions on social media in recent years.

20th Century Studios' sci-fi thriller "Alien: Romulus", the seventh installment of the successful "Alien" franchise, is in third spot, earning approximately 515 million yuan since making its debut on Aug. 16.

