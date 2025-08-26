China's summer box office revenue surpasses 11 billion yuan

Xinhua) 08:28, August 26, 2025

Spectators walk past movie posters at a cinema in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 25, 2025. China's summer box office revenue has surpassed 11 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with homegrown titles dominating the season's top earners. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Audience buy tickets for "Nobody," a spinoff from the acclaimed "Yao-Chinese Folktales" animation series, at a cinema in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 25, 2025. China's summer box office revenue has surpassed 11 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with homegrown titles dominating the season's top earners. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

