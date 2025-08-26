China's summer box office revenue surpasses 11 billion yuan
Spectators walk past movie posters at a cinema in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 25, 2025. China's summer box office revenue has surpassed 11 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with homegrown titles dominating the season's top earners. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
Audience buy tickets for "Nobody," a spinoff from the acclaimed "Yao-Chinese Folktales" animation series, at a cinema in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 25, 2025. China's summer box office revenue has surpassed 11 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with homegrown titles dominating the season's top earners. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
Spectators walk past movie posters at a cinema in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 18, 2025. China's summer box office revenue has surpassed 11 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with homegrown titles dominating the season's top earners. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)
A spectator walks past movie posters at a cinema in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2025. China's summer box office revenue has surpassed 11 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with homegrown titles dominating the season's top earners. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)
Spectators are seen at a cinema in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 25, 2025. China's summer box office revenue has surpassed 11 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with homegrown titles dominating the season's top earners. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
Spectators walk past movie posters at a cinema in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 18, 2025. China's summer box office revenue has surpassed 11 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, with homegrown titles dominating the season's top earners. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)
