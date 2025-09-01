SCO has grown into world's largest regional organization: Xi

Xinhua) 14:09, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has grown into the world's largest regional organization, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The SCO boasts the participation of 26 countries, with cooperation covering more than 50 areas and a combined economic output of nearly 30 trillion U.S. dollars, he said.

"Its international influence and appeal are increasing day by day," Xi said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)