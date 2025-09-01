Home>>
SCO member states should seek common ground while putting aside differences: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:59, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should seek common ground while putting aside differences.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO held in Tianjin.
"SCO member states are all friends and partners," he said, calling on the member states to respect their differences, maintain strategic communication, build up consensus, and strengthen solidarity and collaboration.
