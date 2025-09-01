Home>>
Xi underscores real results, high efficiency for SCO
(Xinhua) 14:07, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to strive for real results and high efficiency.
Xi made the remarks at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO held in the port city of Tianjin on Monday.
He urged putting into use the SCO Universal Center for Countering Security Threats and Challenges and the SCO Anti-drug Center and setting up an SCO development bank as soon as possible to provide stronger underpinnings for security and economic cooperation among member states.
