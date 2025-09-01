China to provide 2 bln yuan in grant to SCO member states within this year: Xi

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged to provide 2 billion yuan (about 281 million U.S. dollars) in grant to member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) within this year.

Xi made the remarks at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO held in the port city of Tianjin.

China will also issue an additional 10 billion yuan in loan to the member banks of the SCO Interbank Consortium over the next three years, Xi added.

China's investment stock in other SCO member states has exceeded 84 billion U.S. dollars, and its annual bilateral trade with other SCO member states has surpassed 500 billion U.S. dollars, according to Xi.

