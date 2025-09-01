Tianjin's cauliflower seeds help address local industrial bottlenecks in Pakistan

September 01, 2025

Farmers check on the growth of Chinese cauliflowers in Attock district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Aug. 13, 2025. In recent years, Tianjin's cauliflower seed exports to Pakistan have accounted for over 70 percent of Pakistan's annual planting, helping to address bottlenecks in the local cauliflower industry.

Chinese seed varieties are favored by local farmers. Even poor farmers with small farming lands can almost double their harvest on the same land compared to local varieties, giving them both more produce to sell and a better price in the market.

These cauliflower seeds are cultivated by a research team from Tianjin, and the cauliflower varieties from Tianjin have been promoted on more than 1 million mu (about 67,000 hectares) across Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries.

What began in the greenhouses of Tianjin has taken root in the fields of Punjab, offering farmers new tools to fight climate change, secure livelihoods, and build a better future.

These seeds are a symbol of how China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation, under the framework of the SCO, is cultivating resilience and prosperity across communities. (Photo by Daniyal Khan Jadoon/Xinhua)

