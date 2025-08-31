Home>>
Iran's president arrives in Tianjin for SCO Summit 2025
(Xinhua) 21:21, August 31, 2025
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
