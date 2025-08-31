Xi, Modi hold fruitful meeting: senior official

Xinhua) 17:28, August 31, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Modi is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a fruitful meeting and reached new important consensus on the development of bilateral relations, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official said Sunday.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Modi, who is in Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025.

China is willing to work with India to enhance friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage and resolve differences, and promote the further improvement and development of China-India relations, Cai said.

Modi said he and Xi have reached new important consensus on the long-term development of India-China relations, which provides a solid foundation for deepening cooperation.

India welcomes the resumption of the inter-party exchange and cooperation mechanism, he noted.

The 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-China diplomatic relations marks another milestone in bilateral relations, and India stands ready to work with China to contribute to the advancement of bilateral ties as well as global peace and development, said Modi.

