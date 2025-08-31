Home>>
Lao president arrives in Tianjin for SCO Summit 2025
(Xinhua) 17:19, August 31, 2025
General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
