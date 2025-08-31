Home>>
Maldivian president arrives for SCO Summit 2025 in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:30, August 31, 2025
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)
