'Shanghai Spirit' key to addressing global challenges: Kazakh editor-in-chief

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become a platform for addressing international issues, a leading Central Asian journalist said.

"The SCO helps its members jointly address major global challenges such as terrorism, economic fragmentation, and climate change. Its strength lies in promoting consensus and win-win cooperation rather than confrontation," said Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan, during a recent interview with People’s Daily Online.

The two-day SCO Summit 2025, which takes place from Aug.31 to Sep.1, brings together leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations to discuss regional cooperation and security.

He emphasized the continued relevance of the "Shanghai Spirit," noting that its core values — mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations, and pursuit of common development — provide a hopeful alternative to global division.

"In times of rising global tensions, these principles are more important than ever. Promoting the 'Shanghai Spirit' means strengthening solidarity and building a more balanced and fair international order," he said.

Official data show that trade between China and SCO member countries reached 3.65 trillion yuan ($510 billion) in 2024, more than 36 times the level recorded when the SCO was founded in 2001.

Korzhumbayev spoke highly of China's pragmatic actions within the SCO, citing its efforts to boost economic and trade connectivity, support infrastructure projects, promote digital cooperation, and enhance regional security mechanisms.

"China has demonstrated real leadership within the SCO through practical initiatives that create new opportunities for growth and stability," he said.

Looking ahead, Korzhumbayev expressed optimism about Kazakhstan-China cooperation. He pointed to green energy, digital transformation, logistics, and food security as key areas for deeper engagement.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, the two countries have launched 52 projects worth more than $21.2 billion, and are continuously expanding into areas such as green development, digital technology, and science and technology.

"The Belt and Road Initiative has already delivered tangible benefits, and its future expansion will bring even greater opportunities for prosperity and sustainable development," he noted.

He also mentioned visiting the Luban Workshop, a Chinese vocational education program that operates in Kazakhstan, as a clear example of deepening educational cooperation.

Korzhumbayev shared his impressions of Tianjin, where he also attended the SCO Mayors' Forum in July. He called Tianjin a beautiful city and a strong example of successful regional integration.

"Its high-speed rail link to Beijing takes just half an hour, and the city showcases both economic growth and cultural development," he said.

"Most impressive was our tour of Tianjin Port, one of the most advanced trade hubs in the world," he added. "The port applies cutting-edge technology and fifth-generation standards for cargo handling. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, this port has made import and export operations more efficient, promoting trade, investment, and joint projects between our countries."

According to Korzhumbayev, the SCO summit will inject new momentum into bilateral and regional cooperation.

"This platform will strengthen coordination on regional security, encourage joint projects in trade and energy, and enable our two countries to shape common positions on major international issues. Together, we can build a true community with a shared future for humanity," Korzhumbayev concluded.

(Zhang Jiatong, an intern, also contributed to this article.)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liu Ning)