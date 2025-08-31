China, Armenia establish strategic partnership

Xinhua) 15:23, August 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Pashinyan is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

The announcement was made in the port city of Tianjin, where the leaders met ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

Xi said China supports Armenia in joining the SCO.

Armenia is currently a dialogue partner of the SCO.

