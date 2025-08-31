Xi meets Cambodian prime minister

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 30, 2025. Hun Manet is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday, who is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

During their meeting, Xi noted that in the face of a changing international situation, China and Cambodia, as iron-clad friends, should unite closely for mutual success, improve the well-being of both peoples, and contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Xi emphasized that China supports Cambodia in maintaining stability, upholding independence, and achieving development and revitalization.

China is willing to work with Cambodia to expand trade exchanges, and jointly combat cross-border crimes, including online gambling and telecom fraud, he added.

For his part, Hun Manet said that regardless of how the international situation may evolve, Cambodia is committed to friendly policies toward China.

Cambodia looks forward to working with China to support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, and to expand cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, and other areas, he noted.

Senior officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Chen Min'er attended the meeting.

