Tianjin on stage: Modernity, Heritage, Warmth

(Ecns.cn) 16:23, August 29, 2025

The SCO Summit will be held in Tianjin. Five guests from different countries and international organizations praise Tianjin for its elegant, clean and green modernity while retaining rich history and beautiful architecture. With friendly citizens and a lively urban vibe, Tianjin — as a strategic seaport gateway to the capital — is drawing talent and new industries, making it an ideal host for international gatherings.

文案：陈天浩 林勐男 赵丽

