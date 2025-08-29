Highly efficient immigration inspection system unveiled at Tianjin airport

Xinhua) August 29, 2025

TIANJIN, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- An upgraded immigration inspection facility at Tianjin Binhai International Airport began operation on Wednesday, streamlining border procedures ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Covering 2,150 square meters, the facility features 22 inspection channels, up from 17, including four dedicated lanes for SCO Summit delegates and eight automated e-gates for faster processing, according to the airport.

A key highlight is the application of AI-powered technology, which includes an intelligent patrol robot that assists travelers with navigation, policy inquiries and real-time support in multiple languages, according to Xing Shaojie, head of the border inspection department at the airport.

"Equipped with advanced technology, the new facility has increased overall clearance efficiency by nearly 30 percent," Xing added.

The expansion comes amid a notable surge in passenger traffic. Since the beginning of the year, the airport has handled over 650,000 inbound and outbound passengers, a nearly 30 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

